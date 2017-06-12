close
India's economy gets double dose of good news: Industrial output rises 3.1%; CPI inflation hits a low of 2.18%

﻿
By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:59
New Delhi: India's industrial production grew by 3 percent in April due to good performance of electricity, mining and manufacturing sectors, as per data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On the other hand, retail inflation hit a low of 2.18 percent in May.

The cumulative growth for the period April-March 2016-17 over the corresponding period of the previous year stood at 5 percent, as per the data released by Central Statistics Office Friday.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for over 75 percent of the index, grew by 2.6 percent in May.

Capital goods segment, which is a barometer of investment, however, contracted by 1.3 percent in May.

Mining sector output rose by 4.2 percent in May.

