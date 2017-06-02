India's economy to turn around in April-June quarter: Arvind Panagariya

close
Friday, June 2, 2017
India&#039;s economy to turn around in April-June quarter: Arvind Panagariya

New Delhi: India's economy is expected to recover in the current quarter as the pain stemming from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cash clampdown late last year has ended, a top policy adviser of the government said on Friday.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya`s comments came days after data showed that India`s annual economic growth rate unexpectedly slowed to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter, its lowest in more than two years.

GDP growth of 7-8% 'fairly reasonable', says FM Jaitley
GDP growth of 7-8% 'fairly reasonable', says FM Jaitley

 

Modi`s shock decision last November to outlaw high value banknotes took 86 percent of currency out of circulation virtually overnight, pounding consumer demand in the cash-reliant economy.

While Asia`s third-largest economy surprised investors with its resilience in the October-December quarter when the cash crunch was at its peak, its lingering impact saw construction activity contract and manufacturing and private services slow in the latest quarter.

Panagariya, vice-chairman of the government`s main economic advisory body, said an improvement in cash supply should lift overall economic activity in the April-June quarter.

"We are pretty much out of the woods as far as demonetisation is concerned," he told a news conference. "We should see a good turnaround in Q1."

The former Columbia University economics professor also said growth in the fiscal year to March 2018 would accelerate to 7.5 percent, faster than 7.1 percent a year ago, and would top the 8 percent mark in 2018/19.

"Before the present term of the government ends, I would expect that we would hit the 8 percent mark and probably enter another trajectory of sustained growth at 8 percent plus," he said. Modi`s five-year term ends in May 2019.

India's economyNarendra ModiNiti AayogArvind PanagariyaDemonetisationIndia's economic growth

