हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India FDI

India's FDI increased to $60.97 billion in 2017-18

To boost the investment environment and to bring in foreign investments in the country, the government had brought in FDI related reforms and liberalized various sectors of the economy.

India&#039;s FDI increased to $60.97 billion in 2017-18

New Delhi: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased constantly from USD 45.15 billion in 2014-15 to USD 60.97 billion in 2017-18, the Ministry of Commerce revealed on Monday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry CR Chaudhary said, FDI flow stood at USD 45.15 billion in in 2014-15, USD 55.56 billion in 2015-16, USD 60.22 billion in 2016-17 and USD 60.97 billion in 2017-18.

“Government plays an active role in investment promotion through dissemination of information on the investment climate and opportunities in India, and by advising prospective investors about investment policies,” an official release said.

To boost the investment environment and to bring in foreign investments in the country, the government had brought in FDI related reforms and liberalized various sectors of the economy.

Tags:
India FDIFDI reformFDI India2018 India FDI

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close