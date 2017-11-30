India's fiscal deficit reaches 96% of FY target in October

New Delhi: India reported a fiscal deficit of 5.25 trillion rupees ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

The deficit was 79.3 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first seven months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 6.34 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday.