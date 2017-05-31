close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's GDP grows 6.1% in fourth quarter, FY17 growth at 7.1%

India`s economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 18:58
India&#039;s GDP grows 6.1% in fourth quarter, FY17 growth at 7.1%

New Delhi: India`s economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. 

For the 2016/17 fiscal year ending in March, growth came in at 7.1 percent in line with the official estimate. The economy grew a revised 8 percent in 2015/16.

Deceptively quick, India's economy seen staying course as global pacesetter
MUST READ
Deceptively quick, India's economy seen staying course as global pacesetter

"Real GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the year 2016-17 is estimated at Rs 121.90 lakh crore showing a growth rate of 7.1 percent over the year 2015-16 of Rs 113.81 lakh crore," the Central Statistics Office said in a statement. 

In terms of gross value added (GVA), which excludes indirect taxes, the growth came in even lower at 6.6 percent over the GVA for 2015-16.

The demonetisation seems to have impacted the GVA in the third as well as fourth quarter of 2016-17 which slipped to 6.7 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively, from 7.3 per cent and 8.7 per cent.

Almost all sectors, with the exception of agriculture, showed deceleration in the aftermath of demonetisation.

While the manufacturing sector output in the fourth quarter slowed to 5.3 per cent versus 12.7 per cent in the same period of last year, the construction sector slipped into the negative territory.

Thanks to good monsoon, the agricultural sector posted a huge jump in growth as it expanded by 4.9 per cent during 2016-17 compared to dismal growth of 0.7 per cent in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter itself, the agriculture sector GVA rose by 5.2 per cent as compared to 1.5 per cent in the same period of 2015-16.

The data further said the per capita income during 2016- 17 is estimated to have attained a level of Rs 1,03,219 as compared to the estimates for the year 2015-16 of Rs 94,130 showing a rise of 9.7 per cent. 

 

TAGS

GDPfourth quarterEconomyIndia's GDPOfficial estimateGross domestic product

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Eight core sector growth slips to 2.5% in April
Economy

Eight core sector growth slips to 2.5% in April

Markets snap record run on late sell-off
Markets

Markets snap record run on late sell-off

'Freedom 251' smartphone maker gets bail
Companies

'Freedom 251' smartphone maker gets bail

Orient Cement to acquire 2 units from Jaypee for Rs 1,946 c...
Companies

Orient Cement to acquire 2 units from Jaypee for Rs 1,946 c...

Andhra Bank launches mobile app
Personal Finance

Andhra Bank launches mobile app

Deutsche Bank to support China's 'Belt and Road...
International Business

Deutsche Bank to support China's 'Belt and Road...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video