close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's GDP growth likely to slip below 7% this fiscal: DBS

According to the global financial services major, two recent policy measures -- demonetisation in November 2016 and GST rollout in July 2017 had a short term impact on economic activity and aggravated the already slowing momentum.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 13:08
India&#039;s GDP growth likely to slip below 7% this fiscal: DBS

New Delhi: India's GDP growth is likely to face near-term headwinds and might slip below 7 percent mark to a three-year low this financial year, says a DBS report.

According to the global financial services major, two recent policy measures -- demonetisation in November 2016 and GST rollout in July 2017 had a short term impact on economic activity and aggravated the already slowing momentum.

"These amplified the already weak trends in manufacturing and investment growth slowing first half growth to 5.9 percent from 7.9 percent in 2016," DBS said.

"For 2017-18, a weak June quarter and the likelihood of only a modest improvement in July-September, prompts us to temper our full year expectations. We expect real GDP to average 6.8 percent year-on-year in 2017-18 (as against 7.3 previously)," DBS said in a research note.

India's economic growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in April-June, underscoring the disruptions caused by uncertainty related to the GST rollout amid slowdown in manufacturing activities.

"Recovery is likely to be gradual, but below potential this year and the next, with the resultant output gap keeping price pressures under check. Until the private sector returns, government spending towards capex and infrastructure will be crucial to take growth back above 7 percent," DBS said.

Noteban curtailed cash availability, slowing consumption and hurting cash sensitive sectors like construction, trade, logistics, and small and medium size enterprise.

Moreover, weak demand and excess capacity weighed on manufacturing output in early 2017, followed by destocking by retailers and wholesalers ahead of GST implementation.

The report further said the second half of this financial year is expected to witness an improvement in trend growth as impact of demonetisation is gradually fading, with the fallout from GST likely to extend to extend to the September quarter before fading out.

TAGS

India's GDP GrowthIndian economyDemonetisationGST rolloutIndia's manufacturing growth

From Zee News

Gold price declines by Rs 100 to below Rs 31,000-mark on weak local demand
Bullion

Gold price declines by Rs 100 to below Rs 31,000-mark on we...

Petrol prices to cost below Rs 40/litre if government takes this decision – Know
Personal Finance

Petrol prices to cost below Rs 40/litre if government takes...

GST: Tax authorities to scan transition credit claim of 162 companies
Companies

GST: Tax authorities to scan transition credit claim of 162...

Driving licence to be linked with Aadhaar card soon
Personal Finance

Driving licence to be linked with Aadhaar card soon

RBI should not allow rupee to appreciate: Shankar Acharya
Economy

RBI should not allow rupee to appreciate: Shankar Acharya

Aircel-Maxis case: Question me not my son, says Chidambaram
Companies

Aircel-Maxis case: Question me not my son, says Chidambaram

Jan Shatabdi from Mumbai to Goa to get glass-roof Vistadome coach from tomorrow
Economy

Jan Shatabdi from Mumbai to Goa to get glass-roof Vistadome...

Angry Birds maker Rovio sets price range for $1 billion IPO
International Business

Angry Birds maker Rovio sets price range for $1 billion IPO

JD.com, Thai retailer Central Group form $500 million e-commerce JV
International Business

JD.com, Thai retailer Central Group form $500 million e-com...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video