close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's GDP growth to recover to 7.2% this fiscal: UBS

India's GDP growth is expected to recover from 7.1 percent in 2016-17 to 7.2 percent this fiscal and further to 7.7 percent in 2018-19 largely driven by the government's reform push and recovery in private investments, says a report.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 14:43

New Delhi: India's GDP growth is expected to recover from 7.1 percent in 2016-17 to 7.2 percent this fiscal and further to 7.7 percent in 2018-19 largely driven by the government's reform push and recovery in private investments, says a report.

According to official data, India's growth rate slipped to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter and 7.1 percent, during 2016-17.

Global financial services major UBS said the gradual pace of recovery will help improve productivity dynamics and lay the foundation for sustainable growth.

The report lauded the ongoing reform push of the government, like GST, inflation targeting, a new bankruptcy code, financial inclusion, liberalisation of FDI, measures to curb black money and encouraging digitalisation, among others.

"The Indian economy has benefited over the past few years from favourable terms of trade shocks and conscious policy initiatives, which have helped lower macro stability risks and improve productivity dynamics," Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities India said in a research note.

"We expect India's GDP growth to recover to 7.2 percent and 7.7 percent in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively," she added.

The report further said the current financial year might witness uneven growth recovery largely led by household consumption and the pick-up in growth is expected to be more broad-based in 2018-19 driven by recovery in private investment.

"We expect the pick-up in growth to be more broad-based in 2018-19, largely led by a recovery in private investment (private corporate plus household capex), as growth in consumption and export stabilises," the report noted.

According to UBS, India's growth outlook depends on the ability of the policymakers to undertake structural reform in labour, land, capital and business.

The most critical reform include resolution of stressed assets in banking system, GST and easing of supply- side bottlenecks. Also, policy efforts towards stepping up infrastructure investment, labour market reform and measures to boost manufacturing growth will all help improve India's medium-term growth outlook, it added.

TAGS

India's GDP GrowthIndia's economic growthIndia's growth rateUBSGSTInflationIndia's growth outlook

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

'Looking at options for timely refund of taxes to expo...
Economy

'Looking at options for timely refund of taxes to expo...

LG Electronics releases mobile payment tool
International Business

LG Electronics releases mobile payment tool

7th Pay Commission: E-CoS submits final report on allowances to Cabinet; rejects demand for 30% HRA
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: E-CoS submits final report on allowance...

Wipro receives second bio attack threat mail; Rs 500 crore in bitcoin demanded as ransom
Companies

Wipro receives second bio attack threat mail; Rs 500 crore...

Chinese media mocks India&#039;s GDP figures, says slower growth nasty surprise, self-goal
Economy

Chinese media mocks India's GDP figures, says slower g...

Gold price falls by Rs 100 to Rs 29,250 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price falls by Rs 100 to Rs 29,250 per 10 grams

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video