India IIP

India's Industrial output grows by 7% in June

India's Industrial output grew by 7 percent in June driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing, official data showed on Friday.

India&#039;s Industrial output grows by 7% in June

New Delhi: India's Industrial output grew by 7 percent in June driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing, official data showed on Friday.

The cumulative growth for the period April-June 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 5.2 percent, an official release said.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of June 2018 stand at 105.0, 128.6 and 159.9 respectively, with the corresponding growth rates of 6.6 percent, 6.9 percent and 8.5 percent as compared to June 2017.

The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April-June 2018 over the corresponding period of 2017 has been 5.4 percent, 5.2 percent and 4.9 percent respectively.

In terms of industries, nineteen out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of June 2018.

The growth rates in June 2018 over June 2017 are 9.3 percent in Primary goods, 9.6 percent in Capital goods, 2.4 percent in Intermediate goods and 8.5 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods. The Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables have recorded growth of 13.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

