India's industrial output growth crawls at 1.2%; inflation rises to 3.36%

New Delhi: India's industrial output expanded by 1.2 percent in July from a year earlier due to good performance of mining and electricity, government data showed on Tuesday.

The index of industrial production (IIP) growth was 4.5 percent in July 2016.

The factory output growth, measured on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), for April-July period accelerated to 1.7 percent from 6.5 percent in the same period last fiscal, as per the data released by the Central Statistics Office.

Manufacturing sector, which constitutes over 77 percent of the index, showed a growth of 0.1 percent in July as compared to a growth of 5.3 percent in the same month last year.

The output of mining and electricity sectors during the month accelerated to 4.8 percent and 6.5 percent from 0.9 percent and 2.1 percent respectively in June last year.

Capital goods output, which is the barometer of investment, declined by 1 percent from a growth of 8.8 percent a year ago.

Meanwhile, retail inflation jumped to 3.36 percent in August from 2.36 percent in July.