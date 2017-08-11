 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's industrial output growth in negative zone, contracts 0.1% in June

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes over 75 percent of the IIP index, contracted by (-) 0.4 percent in June compared to 7.5 percent growth a year ago. Similarly the capital goods output shrank by (-) 6.8 percent.

﻿
By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 17:58
India&#039;s industrial output growth in negative zone, contracts 0.1% in June

New Delhi: India's industrial production contracted by 0.1 percent in June as against growth of 8 percent a year ago, mainly due to poor show by manufacturing and capital goods output.

The factory output growth, measured on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), for April-June period decelerated to 2 percent from 7.1 percent in the same period last fiscal, as per the data released by the Central Statistics Office

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes over 75 percent of the IIP index, contracted by 0.4 percent in June compared to 7.5 percent growth a year ago.

The data further revealed that output of the capital goods segment, considered as key indicator of investment, shrunk by 6.8 percent compared to a high growth of 14.8 percent recorded in June 2016.

The consumer durables segment too witnessed a contraction of 2.1 percent.

Mining sector output, however, grew by 0.4 percent in June against 10.2 percent growth in the year-ago month. Similarly, electricity generation expanded by 2.1 percent in June as against 9.8 percent growth in the corresponding period last year.

The Reserve Bank in its policy review meet this month has lowered its key lending rate by 0.25 percent, a move which is likely to translate into lower interest rates for home, auto and other loans as also boost economic activity.

TAGS

India's industrial growthIndia's IIP growthJune IIP growthIndia's economic growthIndia's manufacturing growth

From Zee News

Companies

Economic Survey flags immigration issue for IT-BPM sector

Around 81 lakh Aadhaar deactivated till date: Govt
Personal Finance

Around 81 lakh Aadhaar deactivated till date: Govt

Economy

Services sector growth moderated to 7.7% in FY17: Economic...

Unusual deposits of Rs 1.7 lakh crore during demonetisation: RBI paper
Economy

Unusual deposits of Rs 1.7 lakh crore during demonetisation...

Economy

Companies raise Rs 6.7 lakh crore via corporate bonds: Econ...

Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly loss
Companies

Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly los...

NCLT approves demerger of RCap&#039;s home finance biz
Companies

NCLT approves demerger of RCap's home finance biz

FDI in construction sector falls 59% to $1.9 billion
Real Estate

FDI in construction sector falls 59% to $1.9 billion

HBO offers $250,000 as &#039;&#039;bounty payment&#039;&#039; to hackers: Variety
International Business

HBO offers $250,000 as ''bounty payment'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video