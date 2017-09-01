close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's manufacturing growth bounces back from July's contraction

All the three monitored sub-sectors posted substantial recoveries, with capital goods outperforming its consumer and intermediate goods counterparts in terms of production growth rates, the survey said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 13:01
India&#039;s manufacturing growth bounces back from July&#039;s contraction

New Delhi: Manufacturing in India bounced back in August from previous month's GST-related contraction amid resumed growth in new orders, production and employment, a survey said today.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rebounded to 51.2 in August from a low of 47.9 in the previous month, indicating a substantial turnaround from July's GST-related contraction.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a score below this mark means contraction.

"August's PMI results showed that manufacturers in India recovered quickly from the sharp slump that followed the introduction of the Goods & Services Tax," said Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report.

All the three monitored sub-sectors posted substantial recoveries, with capital goods outperforming its consumer and intermediate goods counterparts in terms of production growth rates, the survey said.

Moreover, to cope with higher workloads, manufacturers hired extra staff at the fastest pace since March 2013.

"In July, firms indicated that orders, production and purchasing had been postponed due to a lack of clarity about the new tax regime, but they have now been resumed as manufacturers, suppliers and their clients have become more knowledgeable of the GST rates," Lima added.

On the price front, input cost inflation softened to a one-year low as the introduction of the GST reportedly led to higher prices for some materials and cheaper rates charged for other items.

"Output charges were raised marginally and at a rate that was muted in the context of historical data," Lima said.

Going forward, Indian manufacturers remained cheerful around growth prospects, but concerns about the possibility of unexpected policy decisions weighed on confidence and the level of sentiment fell from July's 11-month high.

"After a loss of momentum in fiscal year (FY) 2016, IHS Markit forecast the Indian economy to recover marginally in FY 2017, with real GDP growth expected at 7.3 percent," Lima added.

India's economic growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 percent in April-June as disruptions caused by demonetisation spilled over to the third straight quarter amid slowdown in manufacturing activities.

GDP expanded by 6.1 percent in the preceding quarter.

TAGS

India's manufacturing growthcapital goodsGSTIndia's GDP GrowthIndian economy

From Zee News

Deposit Rs 5 crore within four weeks to get interim bail: SC tells Sanjay Chandra
Real Estate

Deposit Rs 5 crore within four weeks to get interim bail: S...

Skoda Octavia RS launched at Rs 25.12 lakh
Automobiles

Skoda Octavia RS launched at Rs 25.12 lakh

Narayana Murthy&#039;s charges patently false, slanderous: Infosys ex-chairman
Companies

Narayana Murthy's charges patently false, slanderous:...

INX Media case: Good reason for lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram, CBI tells SC
Companies

INX Media case: Good reason for lookout circular against Ka...

INX Media case: SC asks CBI to respond to Karti Chidambaram&#039;s affidavit
Companies

INX Media case: SC asks CBI to respond to Karti Chidambaram...

Petrol, diesel price on 1st September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 1st September 2017: Check out the r...

Skoda Octavia RS to be launched in India today
Automobiles

Skoda Octavia RS to be launched in India today

Audi Q7 petrol India launch today- Here&#039;s what you should know
Automobiles

Audi Q7 petrol India launch today- Here's what you sho...

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as Niti Aayog vice-chairman
Economy

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as Niti Aayog vice-chairman

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video