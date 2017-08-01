close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's manufacturing sector contracts for the first time this year

Manufacturing sector in India contracted in July following the GST launch as new orders and output dropped for the first time since the downturn in December last year post demonetisation.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 11:57
India&#039;s manufacturing sector contracts for the first time this year

New Delhi: Manufacturing sector in India contracted in July following the GST launch as new orders and output dropped for the first time since the downturn in December last year post demonetisation, a survey said on Tuesday.

This contraction is going to sharpen calls for a lowering of interest rate by the RBI at its policy meet, starting today.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 47.9 in July, down from 50.9 in June, its lowest mark since February 2009, and highlighted the first deterioration in business conditions in 2017 so far.

A figure above 50 denotes expansion while any reading below this level means contraction.

"Manufacturing growth in India came to a halt in July with the PMI down to its lowest mark in almost eight-and-a- half years amid widespread reports that the sector has been adversely affected by the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST)," said Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.

The GST launch, the survey noted, affected demand. The reductions in output, new orders and purchasing activity were all the steepest since early 2009.

"The weakening trend for demand, relatively muted cost inflationary pressures and discounted factory gate charges provide powerful tools for monetary policy easing, which has the potential to revive economic growth," Lima said.

In the monetary policy review on June 7, the RBI left key rates unchanged, with Governor Urjit Patel noting that the central bank wanted to be more sure that inflation will stay subdued.

Discouraged by the downturn in factory orders, companies lowered production in July. The fall ended a six-month sequence of growth, and the rate of reduction was the most pronounced since the global financial crisis.

Going forward, Lima said, upcoming PMI releases will show whether underlying conditions remain on the downside or if July's contraction was a temporary blip.

Panelists said lack of clarity regarding tax rates caused confusion among suppliers and manufacturers themselves.

The 12-month outlook for output remained positive in July, with companies expecting more clarity about GST to support growth.

However, foreign demand for India-manufactured goods improved in July as new export orders continued to rise. That said, the rate of expansion softened from June's eight-month high, the survey stated.

 

TAGS

India's manufacturing growthManufacturing in IndiaIndia-manufactured goodsmanufacturing PMIDemonetisationGSTIndia's July manufacturing growth

From Zee News

Over 21 Lakh Indians applied for H-1B visa in 11 years: Report
International Business

Over 21 Lakh Indians applied for H-1B visa in 11 years: Rep...

Maruti sales grow 21% in July to 1,65,346 units
Automobiles

Maruti sales grow 21% in July to 1,65,346 units

IRDAI missed early warning signals at Sahara India Life
Companies

IRDAI missed early warning signals at Sahara India Life

RBI Monetary Policy: Urjit Patel expected to cut key interest rate on Wednesday
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy: Urjit Patel expected to cut key intere...

Flipkart completes eBay India merger
Companies

Flipkart completes eBay India merger

Petrol, diesel price on 1st July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 1st July 2017: Check out the rates...

Most Indian smartphone users face poor Internet connection
Companies

Most Indian smartphone users face poor Internet connection

Economy

Core sector growth slows to 19-month low of 0.4% in June

RBI asks banks to enable account number portability
Personal Finance

RBI asks banks to enable account number portability

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video