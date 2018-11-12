हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
September IIP

India's October retail inflation eases to 3.31%, September IIP at 4.5%

IIP in September with a marginal rise of 4.5 percent as compared to 4.3 percent in August.

India&#039;s October retail inflation eases to 3.31%, September IIP at 4.5%

New Delhi: Driven by softer food prices India`s retail inflation rate eased to 3.31 percent in October as compared to 3.77 percent in September, government data showed on Monday.

On the other hand the country's industrial output rose in September with a marginal rise of 4.5 percent as compared to 4.3 percent in August, official data showed.

Tags:
September IIPOctober CPIOctober inflationIndia inflation data

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close