close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's record diesel demand to continue in 2017, growth to slow

India's diesel demand is expected to rise to record levels again this year as a slew of infrastructure projects boosts use of the transport and industrial fuel, although a government-induced cash shortage will hold growth to its slowest in three years.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 14:24
India&#039;s record diesel demand to continue in 2017, growth to slow

Singapore: India's diesel demand is expected to rise to record levels again this year as a slew of infrastructure projects boosts use of the transport and industrial fuel, although a government-induced cash shortage will hold growth to its slowest in three years.

Increased fuel efficiency, a fall in commercial vehicle sales, and the use of other fuels for power generation are also expected to dent demand growth for diesel, analysts and traders told Reuters.

"The first quarter saw delayed effects of demonetisation but I think (diesel demand) should improve as there are a number of projects going on such as road and railways, which should drive diesel demand up," said Tushar Bansal, director of Ivy Global Energy, a Singapore-based consultancy.

India has budgeted a record USD 59 billion for 2017/18 for infrastructure such as ports, roads, railways and power.

The world`s third largest oil consumer guzzled 6.955 million tonnes of diesel in April, the highest so far this year and near a record of 6.958 million tonnes hit in May 2016, the latest government data showed.

Still, a weak first quarter is expected to hold India`s diesel demand growth at 1.6 to 3 percent this year, a gain to 1.63 million to 1.65 million barrels a day, analysts from energy consultancies FGE and Wood Mackenzie said.

This is the slowest annual growth for diesel since 2014, down from a rise of more than 5 percent in 2015 and 2016.

"The slowdown is a result of the demonetization drive, which dampened economic growth for a few months since its implementation in November last year," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, head of FGE`s East of Suez Oil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November declared notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 illegal tender, taking about 86 percent of total currency out of circulation, in a move that hit sales of cars and motorcycles and small businesses.

April sales of India`s commercial vehicles, which consume mainly diesel, fell 23 percent year-on-year, for instance. Sales of passenger cars and motorcycles, however, mostly powered by gasoline, have started to recover.

Woodmac expects India`s diesel growth to moderate at 3.2 percent a year over 2017 to 2025, down from an average annual growth rate of 3.9 percent from 2010 to 2016.

"The main reasons for a slowdown lies in increasing fuel efficiency, more substitution (for) oil, primarily diesel, in the power sector and a bearish outlook for diesel cars in India," said Sushant Gupta, research director for Woodmac`s Asia-Pacific refining.

Still India`s diesel demand growth in 2017 accounts for one third of Asia`s demand growth for the fuel, he said.

"It is a positive story compared with China, where we expect diesel demand to be in slow decline in 2017."

TAGS

India's diesel demandinfrastructure projectsVehicle salesPower generationDemonetisationIndia's economic growth

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

French consumer confidence reaches nearly 10-year high
International Business

French consumer confidence reaches nearly 10-year high

All-India strike by 8.50 lakh chemists successful: AIOCD
Companies

All-India strike by 8.50 lakh chemists successful: AIOCD

&#039;Recovery in growth ahead; policy rates to be on hold in June&#039;
Economy

'Recovery in growth ahead; policy rates to be on hold...

Piramal Finance invests Rs 565 cr in two auto component mak...
Companies

Piramal Finance invests Rs 565 cr in two auto component mak...

Now a new entrepreneurship development program for startups
Companies

Now a new entrepreneurship development program for startups

Techies well taken care of, no need for union: Balakrishnan
Companies

Techies well taken care of, no need for union: Balakrishnan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video