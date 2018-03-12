India's retail inflation eases to 4.4% in February

New Delhi: Retail inflation fell to a 4-month low of 4.44 percent in February on cheaper food articles and lower cost for fuel. Retail inflation, based on Consumer price index (CPI), was at 5.07 percent in January.

On a year-on-year basis, the CPI inflation was 3.65 percent in February 2017, however, it was 4.88 percent in November last year.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the rate of price rise in the consumer food segment was lower at 3.26 percent in February, as against 4.7 percent in the previous month.

Inflation in vegetables was 17.57 percent last month, down from 26.97 percent in January, and for fruits, it was 4.80 percent (as against 6.24 percent).

Milk and its products too were less expensive with inflation print of 4.21 percent, cereals, and products at 2.10 percent, meat & fish at 3.31 percent while for eggs the prices grew at a slower pace of 8.51 percent.

Inflation for the fuel and light category was at 6.80 percent in February (against 7.73 per cent in January). However, the rate of price increase was higher for transport and communication services at 2.39 percent (1.97 percent January).