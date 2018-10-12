हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IIP

India's September retail inflation rises to 3.77%; August IIP eases to 4.3%

Iindustrial output eased in August with a slower rise of 4.3 percent as compared to 6.52 percent in July

India&#039;s September retail inflation rises to 3.77%; August IIP eases to 4.3%

New Delhi: driven by higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee, India`s retail inflation rate slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September, government data showed on Friday.

On the other hand the country's industrial output eased in August with a slower rise of 4.3 percent as compared to 6.52 percent in July, official data showed.

IIPAugust IIPSeptember CPI InflationInflation

