India's trade deficit shrinks to $11.45 billion in July

India`s trade deficit narrowed to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago, following a slowdown in merchandise imports, government data showed on Monday.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 19:09

New Delhi: India`s trade deficit narrowed to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago, following a slowdown in merchandise imports, government data showed on Monday.

The trade shortfall was $12.96 billion in June.

Asia`s third-largest economy imported goods worth $33.99 billion last month, up 15.42 percent from a year ago. The figure was lower than imports of $36.52 billion in June. 

Gold imports, however, in July nearly doubled from last year to $2.1 billion. Merchandise exports for July came in at $22.54 billion, up 3.94 percent year-on-`

year.

With Inputs from Reuters

India's trade deficit, merchandise exports, Gold imports

