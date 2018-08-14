हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Inflation

India's Wholesale inflation eases to 5.09% in July

The index for ‘Food Articles’ group rose by 2.1 percent.



New Delhi: The Wholesale inflation eased to 5.09 percent in July from 5.77 percent in June, official data showed on Tuesday.

The index for Food Articles group rose by 2.1 percent to higher price of peas/chawali (8 percent), fruits & vegetables (7 percent), gram (6 percent), bajra (3 percent), moong, egg,  condiments & spices and fish-inland (2 percent each) and poultry chicken, wheat, tea, urad, paddy and milk (1 percent each).

However, the price of betel leaves (16 percent), arhar (2 percent) and pork and barley (1 percent each) declined.

The index for ‘Non-Food Articles’ group rose by 0.8 percent to 123.5 due to higher price of floriculture (11 percent), guar seed (9 percent), castor seed (7 percent), raw cotton (5 percent), sunflower (4 percent), rape & mustard seed, raw jute, groundnut seed and raw rubber (3 percent each), coir fibre, mesta, linseed and gingelly seed (2 percent each) and cotton seed (1 percent).  However, the price of raw silk (11 percent), niger seed (7 percent), fodder (4 percent), safflower (kardi seed) (3 percent) and soyabean and copra (coconut) (2 percent each) declined.

The index for ‘Minerals’ group declined by 7.6 percent, Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas’ group declined by 0.8 percent.

The index for Manufacture of Food Products group rose by 0.4 percent.

