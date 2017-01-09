close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Indirect tax collections increased by 25% in April-December: FM Jaitley

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 13:03
Indirect tax collections increased by 25% in April-December: FM Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that the indirect and direct tax collections between April and December this year increased by 25 percent and 12.01 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

FM further said that the robust figures suggested the government`s note ban decision had little impact on overall economic activity.

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had scrapped 500- and 1,000-rupee bank notes as part of a crackdown on tax dodgers and counterfeiters, leaving companies, farmers and households all in pain.

From April to December this year the increase in direct tax is 12.01% and indirect tax is 25 %, compared to last year, Jaitley said.

 

 

Key highlights of Jaitley's statement:

 

Central Excise increased 31.6% in December 2016 as compared to December 2015.

In December 2016 compared to last December, the customs has actually declined, it is - 6.3%.

Compared to November 2016, the growth of Indirect tax in December 2016 is 12.8%.

Direct taxes for the first 3 quarters has moved up, indirect taxes significantly moved up.

For most States VAT collections have increased.

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 12:48
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

GDP drops from 7.6% to 7.1% in FY 2017

Money Guru | What trends on gold should be expected in 2017

Date of budget will not be changed

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.