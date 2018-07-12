हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Industrial output

Industrial output grows 3.2 per cent in May, retail inflation moves up to 5 per cent in June

Manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of industrial output, grew 2.8 percent in May, slower than a 5.2 percent rise in April, as domestic demand slowed.

Industrial output grows 3.2 per cent in May, retail inflation moves up to 5 per cent in June

NEW DELHI: India's industrial output grew 3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, driven by a pick up in capital goods manufacturing, government data showed on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 5.2 percent growth in output compared with a 4.9 percent year-over-year increase in April.

Manufacturing, which contributes 78 percent of industrial output, grew 2.8 percent in May, slower than a 5.2 percent rise in April, as domestic demand slowed.

Retail inflation has moved up to 5 per cent in June from 4.87 per cent in May.

Tags:
Industrial outputIIPInflation

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close