close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram reaches CBI court, to be quizzed again

Former union minister P Chidambaram's son on Wednesday was questioned for 8-hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 13:05
INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram reaches CBI court, to be quizzed again

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram reached Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Monday for second round of questioning in alleged corruption case.

Former union minister P Chidambaram's son was questioned for 8-hours by the CBI on last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed Karti, to approach a court in Delhi to quash the FIR lodged against him in a bribery case.

The Madras High Court had informed Karti that he would have to take his petition to the Delhi High Court, as the case does not come under the jurisdiction of Madras High Court.

Karti had moved the court after the Supreme Court asked him to appear before the CBI in New Delhi, to help the investigating agency with its probe.

Earlier in August, the Madras High Court had stayed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Karti and four others.

The apex court had later said it would review the high court order cancelling the LOC issued by Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

On May 16, the CBI raided Chidambaram's residence, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The raids were regarding a 2007 case, in which INX Media had allegedly paid bribes to get an FIPB approval.

An FIR was filed against Karti, Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukerjea, who owned INX media.

 

TAGS

INX Media CaseKarti ChidambaramCBI headdquartersKarti Chidambaram questioning

From Zee News

&#039;Sans fund infusion, PSB mergers won&#039;t improve capitalisation&#039;
Companies

'Sans fund infusion, PSB mergers won't improve ca...

Infosys shares jump on Nilekani&#039;s return as Chairman
Markets

Infosys shares jump on Nilekani's return as Chairman

Stick to ethics in algo trading: FinMin to traders, exchanges
Markets

Stick to ethics in algo trading: FinMin to traders, exchang...

Adani says to start Australian coal mine with own funds
Companies

Adani says to start Australian coal mine with own funds

&#039;Manipulation, perversity in stock markets needs to be checked&#039;
Markets

'Manipulation, perversity in stock markets needs to be...

Infosys&#039; new chairman to focus on CEO search, strategy
Companies

Infosys' new chairman to focus on CEO search, strategy...

Samsung scion Lee appeals against 5-year jail term for bribery
International Business

Samsung scion Lee appeals against 5-year jail term for brib...

Uber picks Expedia&#039;s Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO
International Business

Uber picks Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

Ups and downs at Infosys: Tracking the movement of stock
Markets

Ups and downs at Infosys: Tracking the movement of stock

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video