INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram reaches CBI court, to be quizzed again

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram reached Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Monday for second round of questioning in alleged corruption case.

Former union minister P Chidambaram's son was questioned for 8-hours by the CBI on last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed Karti, to approach a court in Delhi to quash the FIR lodged against him in a bribery case.

The Madras High Court had informed Karti that he would have to take his petition to the Delhi High Court, as the case does not come under the jurisdiction of Madras High Court.

Karti had moved the court after the Supreme Court asked him to appear before the CBI in New Delhi, to help the investigating agency with its probe.

Earlier in August, the Madras High Court had stayed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Karti and four others.

The apex court had later said it would review the high court order cancelling the LOC issued by Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

On May 16, the CBI raided Chidambaram's residence, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The raids were regarding a 2007 case, in which INX Media had allegedly paid bribes to get an FIPB approval.

An FIR was filed against Karti, Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukerjea, who owned INX media.