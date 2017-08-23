INX media case: Karti Chidambaram to appear before CBI today

New Delhi: Former union minister P. Chidambaram`s son Karti Chidambaram will appear before Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.The Supreme Court on August 18 directed Karti to appear before CBI on August 23 for an interrogation in connection with INX media Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance case.

Earlier, Karti submitted before the apex court bench that he is willing to appear before the CBI in the case."I am not afraid of appearing, but I need protection," Karti told the Top Court.The Madras High Court had on August 10 stayed the `look out circulars` issued against Karti Chidambaram and four others by the Centre over a corruption case filed by the CBI, holding that they were prima facie "unwarranted".On August 4, the CBI issued a lookout notice against Karti, to not leave India and inform concerned agencies before doing so.

This comes in connection with the agencies` probe into the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for allegedly receiving funds from Mauritius.Karti had earlier accused the CBI of hatching a conspiracy against him, citing frustration arising out of their inability to prove anything against them, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

Earlier in February, the then communication minister Dayanidhi Maran and the others, accused in the Aircel-Maxis case, were discharged by a special CBI court.On July 19, the CBI sent a second notice to Karti summoning him to the CBI headquarters for questioning regarding the INX Media Case.The CBI had summoned Karti between June 27-29, but he, through his lawyers, informed the investigating team that he needed more time, before appearing for questioning.

According to the CBI, INX Media stated in its records that an amount of Rs. 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm the CBI said was "indirectly" owned by Karti, for management consultancy charges towards an FIPB notification and clarification.