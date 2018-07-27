हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IRCTC

IRCTC festive offer on Raksha Bandhan: 5-day Sri Lanka tour at Rs 48,500

Total number of seats available in this group departure program is 36 only.

IRCTC festive offer on Raksha Bandhan: 5-day Sri Lanka tour at Rs 48,500

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has come up with its latest offer for passengers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Sri Lanka.

The special tour of Sri Lanka will cover major tourist attractions including the places associated with the great epic Ramayana. Passengers will depart from Delhi Airport on August 25 for the tour.

The duration of th all inclusive tour package to Srilanka on Pilgrimage and Leisure theme will be of 5 nights and 6 daus. It will cover Negombo beach, Manavari & Munneshwaram Shiva temple, Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Nuwara Eliya hill station , Gregory Lake ,  Ashok Vatika, Sita Mata temple, Ramboda waterfall, Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Kandy city, tea garden and factory, spice garden Bhakta Hanuman temple, Colombo city tour Anjanair temple, Vibhishana temple.

The package comes at Rs 48,500 per person and will include flight tickets, 3 star hotel accommodation, AC road transport, entry tickets at the monuments, all meals, VISA charges, insurance for the tourists up to the age of 70 Years and GST.

Total number of seats available in this group departure program is 36 only. Booking of this tour package has already started on a PAN India basis. The same can also be booked online on www.irctctourism.com  or IRCTC Mobile App can also be used for making the booking of this tour.

