IRCTC gets revamped website: Check out 10 new features

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has launched the upgraded version of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

The revamped website move will ensure smooth ticket-bookings on IRCTC and strengthen the online ticket reservation system, Railways department has said. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted:

Now get ready for Ease of Travel - Easier Booking, Easier Search, Easier Confirmation - Try our new website today with features like train search without login, probability of ticket confirmation, next gen interface & search features etc. https://t.co/Ekco2hGGAo pic.twitter.com/mViphEhcIP — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 29, 2018

Here are the main features of upgraded IRCTC website:

1. The revamped website is clutter and ensures smooth, glitch-free user experience.

2. The upgraded website can run seamlessly on all platforms viz –mobiles , desktops, laptops, and tablets.

3. A user need not log in to the new website to enquire or search for trains and check on availability of seats unlike the older version that only allowed access to the registered users.

4. There are separate filters according to departure or arrival time, class, train, and quota.

5. Passengers can know the probability of confirmation of wait-listed tickets, based on a new algorithm developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

6. According to the new feature of wait-list prediction, one can predict the chances of a wait-listed or an RAC ticket getting confirmed on the basis of booking trends.

7. The algorithm will take into account last 13 years' data to arrive at a "robust, workable model".

8. The users can also perform multiple activities like cancellation, printing, request for an SMS, selection of an alternative train by exercising the "Vikalp" option and changing the boarding point.

9. While booking tickets, separate cards for each passenger have been provided to fill in their details. Pre-filled particulars will ensure a quick booking experience.

10. The user can manage the payment options by marking six banks as preferred banks under the 'My Profile' section.