IRCTC Menu on Rail

IRCTC launches 'Menu On Rail' mobile app: Now, check MRP of food items before ordering

New Delhi: IRCTC has launched a "Menu on Rail" application for passengers travelling in Mail/Express, including Humsafar Train, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman Express and Tejas Express. The app will help Railway passengers check the maximum retail price (MRP) of food items on rail food.  

The food items are covered in four categories namely, beverages, breakfast, meals and a-la-carte. A-la-carte includes a list of 96 items under the categories of breakfast, light meals, combo meals, non-vegetarian, Jain food, sweets, diabetic foods etc.

The app will also display pre-booked food items for EC (executive chair car) and CC (AC chair car) classes in case of Shatabdi trains and 1A, 2A and 3A classes for Rajdhani and Duronto trains, the statement said.

Here are the salient features of the “Menu on Rails” Mobile APP as listed by IRCTC

  •     Mobile App displays menu served on all type of trains.
  •     For Mail/Exp trains, food items are covered in 4 categories namely : Beverages, Breakfast, Meals and A-La-Carte.
  •     Rates for standard food items like Tea, Coffee, Packaged Drinking Water, Janata Khana, Standard Veg (Thali), Standard Nonveg (Thali), Standard Veg (Casserole) and Standard Nonveg (Casserole), are given both for train as well as stations (Excluding Food Plazas and Fast Food Units)
  •     A-La-Carte includes list of 96 items under the categories of Breakfast, Light Meals, Combo Meals, Non Veg, Jain Food, Sweets, Diabetic foods etc.
  •     Mobile App also displays the menu to be served in Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/ Duronto group of trains where foods are pre booked by passengers at the time of booking their tickets itself.
  •     Food items (Pre Booked) to be served are displayed separately for EC and CC classes in case of Shatabdi trains and 1A, 2A and 3A classes for Rajdhani and Duronto trains. In case of Duronto trains, food items for Sleeper class are also displayed. Menu is also given for late running of these trains.
  •     Food items (Pre Booked) to be served in Gatiman and Tejas trains are also displayed.
  •     Food item rates displayed are inclusive of taxes to avoid any confusion on taxation.
  •     Mobile App will be available on Android and iOS platforms.
  •     Website version is also available for users.
  •     Mobile App wil help in creating awareness among Railway passengers about food items available and price. In case of pre booked foods like Shatabdi/ Rajdhani/ Duronto / Gatiman/ Tejas ets passengers will become aware about the food items and quantity to be served to them in case they have pre booked their foods.
  •     In case of Mail/ Express trains it will help in controlling the overcharging of catering items.
