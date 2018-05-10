IRCTC offers 5-day Green Dooars package starting at Rs 12,825: Tour details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering a 5-days Green Dooars package starting at Rs 12,825.

The tour offers visit to covers visit to Dooars in the region of northeastern India, at the foot of the east-central Himalayas.

“The altitude of Western Dooars ranges from 90 m to 1750 m and moist climate is favorable for tea gardens. To its north stands the east Himalayas as a natural backdrop. A vast texture of dense forests teeming with wildlife, unending tea gardens, criss crossed by Teesta, Raidak, Torhsa, Jaldhaka and Kaljani Rivers,” IRCTC wrote in its website.

The trip starts on May 18 and ends on May 22. The tour package inclutes rain Ticket to fro in 3A Class, train Food, acommodation for 02 nights at Lataguri in Resort, non a/c vehicle for transfers and sightseeing.

Here are the details of the trip

On Day 1, guests will make departure from Sealdah station via Kanchankanya Exp in 3A Class.

On Day 2, guests arrive in New Mal Junction and transfer to Lataguri followed by visit to Murti River.

On Day 3, guests make a day trip to Jhalong and Bindu and overnight stay at Lataguri.

On Day 4, guests can visit Gouramara forest. Afterwards they will proceed to New Jalpaiguri for overnight Journey.

On Day 5, guests arrive Sealdah where the trip ends.

(Itinerary details obtained from IRCTC website)