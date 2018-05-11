IRCTC offers 5-day trip to 'Queen of hill stations' at Rs 6,440: Tour details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering a 5-days 'Queen of hill stations' package starting at Rs 6,440.

The tour offers visit to covers visit Ooty. Known as Udhagamandalam, Ooty is considered the "Queen of hill stations" and the capital of Nilgiris district.

The 5-day Ooty-Mudumalai Package has started from April 01 and will continue till September 30.

The tour package includes rain ticket return train journey in sleeper class), 02 nights non a/c accommodation at Ooty and non a/c vehicle for transfers and sightseeing.

Here are the details of the trip

On Day 1, guests will make departure from Chennai Central railway station.

On Day 2, guests arrive in Coimbatore and transfer to Ooty by road. They will then proceed to Doddabetta peak and Tea museum, visit to Ooty lake and Botanical gardens and overnight stay at Ooty.

On Day 3, guests make trip film shooting places, Pykara falls and lake and then proceed to Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary.

On Day 4, guests will be transferred to Coonoor by Road and proceed to visit Sims Park and Dolphins Nose. Later they will board Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) from Coonoor station and depart for Chennai from Coimbatore.

On Day 5, guests arrive Chennai Central where the trip ends.

(Itinerary details obtained from IRCTC website)