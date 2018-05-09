IRCTC offers 8-day luxury trip on Maharajas Express: Price and tour details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering an 8-day luxury trip on Maharajas Express.

Named 'The Indian Splendour', the tour package is offered at a starting price of $5,980. The tour covers cities including Delhi, Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Balasinor and Mumbai.

The trip under the package from October 2018 to April 2019.

Here are the details of the trip

The Journey, day 1, begins with a grand welcome at Sadarjung Railway Station, Delhi followed by a sumptuous dinner on the on-board restaurants- Rang Mahal and Mayur Mahal.

On day 2, guests will arrive in Agra to visit the Taj Mahal followed by Champagne breakfast atop Taj Khema.

On day 3, guests will reach Sawai Madhopur and proceed for an adventurous game Drive at Ranthambore National Park. On the same day guests would depart for Jaipur. They can proceed to city Palace/Jai Mahal Palace.

On day 4, guests arrive in Bikaner and then proceed to visit Junagarh Fort.

On day 5, guests will reach Jodhpur where they can avail Spa facilities at a 5 star hotel, an excursion to Umaid Bhawan Palace and Jaswant Thada.

On day 6, guests will arrive in Udaipur and proceed for a boat ride on Lake Pichola and afterwards visit the City Palace and Crystal Gallery.

On day 7, guests will reach Sevalia Railway Station and proceed for Dinosaur Fossil Park, and Garden Palace, Balasinor.

On day 8, guests will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai which will be the last destination of the luxury tour.

(Itinerary details obtained from IRCTC website)