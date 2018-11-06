हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

IRCTC ticket booking services, Indian Railways phone enquiry to remain shut for two hours: All you need to know

Allied inquiry services on Telephone No 139 will not be available during this time

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website (irctc.co.in) will remain shut for over two hours for maintenance works and crucial services like internet booking, phone services will also not be available.

"Booking and cancellation for the All node will not be available from 00:20 hrs to 01:30 hrs of 10/11/2018 due to maintenance activity. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," an IRCTC alert said.

“Reservation activities, internet booking & allied inquiry services on Telephone No 139 will not be available during this time”, news Agency ANI tweeted Indian Railways as saying.

Notably, everyday, the site maintenance activities takes place from 23:30 hours to 00:30 hours. During this period no information is available. Also, since the system is shut for maintenance activities no status changes take place during this period.

The refurbished IRCTC website went live this May and it lets the passengers know the probability of confirmation of wait-listed tickets, based on a new algorithm developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). A user need not even log in to the new website to enquire or search for trains and check on availability of seats, while the older version only allowed access to the registered users. Nearly 13 lakh tickets are booked on the IRCTC website every day against a reserved accommodation of 10.5 lakh berths, officials had said.

