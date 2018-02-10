ITC proposes investment worth over Rs 1,100 crore in UP

Lucknow: ITC Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Puri today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here and proposed investments worth over Rs 1,100 crore in the state.

A UP government spokesperson today said that during his meeting with the UP chief minister, Puri proposed investments in food and consumer goods, green energy and establishment of a logistics hub in Ghaziabad worth more than Rs 1,100 crore.

The ITC chief executive also praised the investment promotion and industrial development policies of the state government and said that his company is willing to expand its business activities in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said the state government is making every effort to encourage 'ease of doing business'. Policies pertaining to different sectors have been implemented, in which there are attractive provisions for establishing industries.

He said that influenced by these facilities and developmental works, the investors are considering UP as an ideal state for investment.

The chief minister also invited Puri to participate in the two-day Investors' Summit to be held in Lucknow beginning February 21.