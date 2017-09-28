Jaitley defends govt on economy, says acting in tandem will not change the facts

New Delhi: Acting in tandem will not change the facts, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday while countering criticism of Yashwant Sinha and P Chidambaram on economy.

The GDP expansion hit a three-year low of 5.7 percent in the April-June quarter with India losing the fastest-growing economy tag to China for the second straight quarter. Besides falling GDP growth rate, exports are facing strong headwinds and the industrial expansion hit the lowest in five years.

Jaitley said that GST revenue collections in first 2 months have reached anticipated figures and may probably move up in next few months.

Replying on Yashwant Sinha's criticism, Jaitley said that he didn't have luxury of being former Finance Minister.

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha had said in his article in The Indian Express that sector after sector of the economy was in distress and the November 8 demonetisation had proved to be an "unmitigated economic disaster".

Direct tax collections up 15.7 percent over previous year, said Finance Minister. He added that the PSU capex this fiscal stood at Rs 3 lakh crore and FDI continued to be largest ever.

Meanwhile, exporters earlier today met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, their second meeting with the government in less than two weeks, to press for stimulus and resolution of GST related problems to boost sluggish shipments that are one reason for slowing economy.

Expeditious refund of duties, deferment of filing of GST returns for six months and expansion of the ambit of the composition scheme were some of the issues which were raised by industry and exporters during the meeting.

Exporters want resolution of problems arising from implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also said that power there should not be any tax burden on export sales and for imparting competitiveness, taxes may be refunded through duty drawback.