Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes State Goods and Services Tax law

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday passed the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) law amid opposition boycott.

President Pranab Mukherjee today gave nod to an order pertaining to implementation of the Goods and Services Tax regime in Jammu and Kashmir, clearing decks for the state assembly for enacting a State GST law.

The PDP-BJP government had passed a resolution on Wednesday in the assembly after which the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti cleared a draft order for concurrence of the President.

Jammu and Kashmir is the only state which is yet to implement the GST which was rolled out in rest of the country on July 1.

The presidential order, which was concurred by state Governor N N Vohra, relates to the application of certain provisions of the Constitution of India through an order of the President issued under Article 370 that gives special status to the state.

With PTI Inputs