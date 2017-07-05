J&K Assembly passes resolution for implementing GST amidst protest by Opposition

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir, the only state which failed to meet the June 30 timeline for the GST rollout, on Wednesday passed resolution for implementing India's new indirect tax regime amidst protest by opposition parties.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Monday written a letter to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying that failure of the state to implement the GST would lead to "adverse impact" of price rise and put the local industry at a disadvantage.

In view of differences among the political parties, the state government had set up an all-party consultative group to find a common ground.