close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

J&K Assembly passes resolution for implementing GST amidst protest by Opposition

Jammu and Kashmir, the only state which failed to meet the June 30 timeline for the GST rollout, on Wednesday passed resolution for implementing India's new indirect tax regime amidst protest by opposition parties.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 17:05
J&amp;K Assembly passes resolution for implementing GST amidst protest by Opposition

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir, the only state which failed to meet the June 30 timeline for the GST rollout, on Wednesday passed resolution for implementing India's new indirect tax regime amidst protest by opposition parties.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Monday written a letter to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying that failure of the state to implement the GST would lead to "adverse impact" of price rise and put the local industry at a disadvantage.

In view of differences among the political parties, the state government had set up an all-party consultative group to find a common ground.

TAGS

GSTGoods and Services TaxGST rolloutGST Bill in J&K assemblyJammu and KashmirArun JaitleyIndia's new tax regime

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

EPFO to now invest Rs 3K crore in AA+ rated corporate bonds
Personal Finance

EPFO to now invest Rs 3K crore in AA+ rated corporate bonds

Flipkart-Snapdeal deal: Negotiations on for higher offer
Companies

Flipkart-Snapdeal deal: Negotiations on for higher offer

Housing sales dip 26% in Delhi-NCR in H1, unsold units 1.8 lakh
Real Estate

Housing sales dip 26% in Delhi-NCR in H1, unsold units 1.8...

Money laundering case: Court issues fresh non-bailable arrest warrant against Vijay Mallya
Companies

Money laundering case: Court issues fresh non-bailable arre...

SC gives no relief to Sahara chief Subrata Roy, refuses to extend deadline for payment of Rs 552 crore
Companies

SC gives no relief to Sahara chief Subrata Roy, refuses to...

Indian IPO market to pick up pace in coming months: Report
Markets

Indian IPO market to pick up pace in coming months: Report

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video