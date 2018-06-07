हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Join this Railway initiative and get cashback of Rs 5 on your Paytm wallet

New Delhi: Taking yet another green initiative, Indian Railways has installed bottle crushers at the Vadodara Railway Station to minimise plastic waste.

Passengers can earn up to Rs 5 by on their Paytm walle by crushing a plastic bottle and enter their mobile number on the machine after dropping a bottle into it.

Indian Railways this week took another green initiative by deciding to do away with polymer plates and instead serve meals to the passengers on disposable plates made of eco-friendly bagasse.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted:

On World Environment Day, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched its trial run of environment-friendly, bagasse-based food packaging on eight select Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains originating from New Delhi.

The IRCTC will now use bagasse -- the fibrous remains after extracting sugarcane juice -- to make disposable cutlery and containers, in which meals will be served.

"A Small Step to Beat Plastic Pollution: On #WorldEnvironmentDay, Indian Railways has started using fully biodegradable packages in 4 Shatabdi and 4 Rajdhani trains from Delhi, contributing towards a greener planet (sic)," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted:

"Provision will be made to collect the used packaging, which will then be processed for disposal through composting to ensure environmental sustainability," an IRCTC statement said.

The railways aims to introduce the bagasse-based packaging on all the Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duranto trains in the coming months.

With Agency Inputs

