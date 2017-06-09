close
Kanpur Railway Junction to be auctioned for Rs 200 crore, Allahabad for Rs 150 crore – Details inside

Government plans to auction country’s most prominent railway stations as part of  its Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects that involves redeveloping these stations.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 11:52
New Delhi: Government plans to auction country’s most prominent railway stations as part of  its Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects that involves redeveloping these stations.

A report in the Patrika.com said that an online auction will take place on June 28 in which two stations of Uttar Pradesh – Kanpur Junction and Allahabad Junction will go under the hammer.

Interested companies can log on to the railway website and bid for the junction. While the base price of auction for Kanpur Junction has been fixed at Rs 200 crore, that of Allahabad has been fixed at Rs 150 crore, the website said.

The results of the auction will be announced on June 30, it further said.

Earlier an Economic Times report said that government wants to refurbish 25 major Railway stations. Among the list of stations the are Bengaluru, Lokmanya Tilak (T) in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Visakhapatnam, Howrah, Allahabad, Kamakhya, Faridabad, Jammu Tawi, Bangalore Cantonment, Bhopal, Mumbai Central (Main), Borivali, and Indore.

“India plans to auction one of its largest Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects that entails redeveloping 25 of the country’s most prominent railway stations at a minimum investment of Rs 30,000 crore,” Railway minister Suresh Prabhu had told ET last month.

As part of redevelopment, the bidders will be allowed to revamp infrastructure at the stations like platforms and lounges, building hotels, malls, multiplexes and other commercial units "at the land that will be earmarked by the railways," ET said

 

