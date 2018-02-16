Karnataka Budget brings 30% pay hike for state employees, thanks to 6th pay commission

In a good news for the Karnataka government employees, the Sixth State Pay Commission appointed by the state government in June 2017, has recommended a 30 percent increase in the salaries of around 5.20 lakh employees and 73,000 employees from “aided institutions”.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, the revision of pay and pension is to come into effect from 1 July 2017 with benefits paid from 1 April 2018.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the government’s decision to constitute a Pay Commission to examine the request of the State Government Employees in his Budget speech 2017-18.

The recommendation of the pay commission is among several similar initiatives taken up by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government ahead of assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

Meanwhile, in the Budget 2018, the Siddaramaiah government allocated Rs 5,849 crore for the department of agriculture to empower farmers in the state with a host of programmes. “Launching Raita Belaku to empower 70 lakh dry land farmers across Karnataka with economic independence! This will be the nation’s biggest programme in terms of area covered and the number of farmers impacted,” Siddaramaiah said.

In a bid to promote higher education for girls, the government will provide free education to girls studying in Pre-university Education, degree and postgraduate courses in government colleges. The government has allocated Rs 95 crore for this which would benefit 3.7 lakh girl students.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has presented his 13th Budget in the Karnataka Assembly today. “In 1994, I presented my first state Budget as Finance Minister. 24 years later, as I get ready to present my 13th Budget today, I look back on the journey of Karnataka with extreme pride. We have made progress in all sectors and scripted a series of national firsts,” he said.