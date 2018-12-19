हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Highest per capita NSDP

Karnataka records highest per capita NSDP among major states, Delhi tops overall

New Delhi: Karnataka had the highest per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) at Rs 1,81,788 in FY 2017-18 followed by Telangana at Rs 1,81,034 and Maharashtra at Rs 1,80,596 among major Indian states, at current prices, a government data showed on Wednesday.

Country's capital territory Delhi recorded the highest per capita income among all states at Rs 3,29,093 during financial year 2017-18.

This is substantially higher than India's Per Capita Net National Income (NNI) for the same fiscal year at Rs 1,12,835.

“As per the information received from State Governments, the details of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) in different States alongwith average Per Capita Net National Income for the last three years, calculated at current and constant prices with base year 2011-12,” an official release said.

While Bihar once again had the lowest per capita Net State Domestic Product at Rs 38,860 in FY 2017-18 among the among major Indian states at current prices.

In compmliance with per capita income, Sikkim has recorded the highest per capita income at Rs 2,97,765  among north eastern states.

