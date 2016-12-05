Know how to change your address on Aadhar card online

close
﻿
By Reema Sharma | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 12:58
New Delhi: If your Aadhar number requires correction like name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number and email ID, you can do it online through UIDAI portal.

While, you will have to submit substantial documents, no documents are required for mobile number change and gender correction.

Here's how you can change your address on Aadhar card online

Visit the official UIDAI website

https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update

Click on the update Aadhar details (online) as shown in image.

Now enter your Aadhar number generate your One Time Password (OTP)

Remember, the OTP will be sent to your registered mobile phone

 

Upon recieving the OTP,  enter it at the Text Verification box

You will recieve an array of options –Name change, date of birth, gender, address change etc

Select the address change option

Fill in your new address details

Go to the next step, where you will be required to submit necessary documents

You will get two BPO service provider selection. Click any one.

Next you will have to finally submit.

 

Upon completion, you will be given URN number.

Keep this number to track down your progress.

 

