Know how to check refund status of Rail tickets online

New Delhi: Railway passengers can cancel confirmed tickets using IRCTC website and also check the refund status of rail tickets online.

For doing this customer will have to log on to http://www.refunds.indianrail.gov.in/.

There-upon, the customers will be asked to punch in their PNR Number and their Date of Journey.

After filling in the required details, passengers will be able to check their refund status of Rail tickets online.

Conversely, Railway passengers can cancel their confirmed train tickets by just dialling 139. The passenger has to dial 139 giving details of the confirmed ticket for cancelling it and the sender will get a one-time password (OTP). Passenger has to reach the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter and reveal the OTP to claim refund.

Ticket cancellation rules:

Railways have done major changes in the existing rules of ticket cancellation. The Revised rules with effect from November 2015 are as follows:

Levy of clerkage per passenger for cancellation of unreserved, RAC and waitlisted tickets:-

(i). Unreserved (second class): Rs. 30.

(ii) Second class (reserved) and other classes: Rs. 60

Cancellation charge per passenger on confirmed (reserved) tickets:-

(i). 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train minimum cancellation charge

1st AC/executive class: Rs. 240

2 AC/1st Class : Rs. 200

3AC/ACC/3A economy: Rs. 180

Second sleeper class : Rs. 120

Second class : Rs. 60

(ii). Between 48 hours and 12 hours before the scheduleddeparture of the train @ 25% subject to minimum charge as per (i) above.

(iii) between 12 hours and 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train @ 50% subject to minimum charge as per (i) above.

(iv) No refund after the above prescribed time limit.

Partially confirmed: Upto half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train.

Refund on unused RAC/WL tickets: Upto half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train subject to deduction of clerkage charge. No refund after the above prescribed time limit.

In case of cancellation of trains for e tickets: W. e.f. 01.07.2015, automatic refund is granted. Filing of TDR is not required. No change for counter PRS ticket.

(Rules as per Indian Rail website)