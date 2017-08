Konkan Railway to run 142 special trains for Ganpati Festival 2017 – Complete list

New Delhi: Konkan Railway in co-ordination with the Central Railway will run special trains between Mumbai CST/Dadar/Lokmanya Tilak/Pune and Ratnagiri/Sawantwadi Road/Karmali to clear extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2017.

Konkan Railway will run 142 special trains on the above mentioned route.

Here are the details:

01445 CST Mumbai – Karmali (Daily) one way specials (24)

Train No. 01445 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 00.30 hrs daily from 18.8.2017 to 10.9.2017 and arrive Karmali at 14.30 hrs same day.

HALTS: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure and Thivim.

COMPOSITION: Four AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class.

01446 Karmali – Pune (Daily) one way specials (24)

Train No. 01446 Special will leave Karmali at 15.25 hrs daily from 18.8.2017 to 10.9.2017 and arrive Pune at 05.50 hrs next day.

HALTS: Thivim, Madure, Sawantwadi Road, Zarap, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Vilavade, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Aravali Road, Savarde, Chiplun, Khed, Veer, Mangaon, Roha, Panvel and Lonavala

COMPOSITION: Four AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class.

01447 Pune – Sawantwadi Road (Daily) one way specials (24)

Train No. 01447 Special will leave Pune at 08.50 hrs daily from 19.8.2017 to 11.9.2017 and arrive Sawantwadi at 20.20 hrs same day.

HALTS: Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Zarap.

COMPOSITION: Four AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class.

01448 Sawantwadi Road – Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Daily) one way specials (24)

Train No. 01448 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.00 hrs daily from 19.8.2017 to 11.9.2017 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai at 12.25 hrs next day.

HALTS: Zarap, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Nandgaon Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Vilavade, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Aravali Road, Savarde, Chiplun, Khed, Veer, Mangaon, Roha, Panvel, Thane and Dadar

COMPOSITION: Four AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class.

01113/01114 Dadar – Sawantwadi Road – Dadar Tri-weekly specials (20)

Train No. 01113 Special will leave Dadar at 07.50 hrs on every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday from 18.8.2017 to 8.9.2017 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 19.50 hrs same day.

Train No. 01114 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 04.50 hrs on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 19.8.2017 to 9.9.2017 and arrive Dadar at 16.00 hrs same day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Zarap.

COMPOSITION: one AC Chair car, 7 Second seating class, 4 General Second Class

01185/01186 Dadar – Ratnagiri – Dadar Weekly specials (8)

Train No. 01185 Special will leave Dadar at 21.45 hrs on every Friday from 18.8.2017 to 8.9.2017 and arrive Ratnagiri at 05.50 hrs next day.

Train No. 01186 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 09.00 hrs on every Saturday from 19.8.2017 to 9.9.2017 and arrive Dadar at 17.00 hrs same day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

COMPOSITION: one AC-2 Tier, one AC-3 Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class

01187/01188 LTT – Ratnagiri – LTT Weekly (Double Decker) AC specials (6)

Train No. 01187 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hrs on every Tuesday from 22.8.2017 to 5.9.2017 and arrive Ratnagiri at 13.00 hrs same day.

Train No. 01188 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 15.20 hrs on every Tuesday from 22.8.2017 to 5.9.2017 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.20 hrs next day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

COMPOSITION: 8 Double Decker AC Chair cars

01037/01038 LTT – Sawantwadi Road – LTT weekly AC specials (6)

Train No. 01037 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.45 hrs on every Thursday from 24.8.2017 to 7.9.2017 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 09.00 hrs next day.

Train No. 01038 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.05 hrs on every Friday from 25.8.2017 to 8.9.2017 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.20 hrs next day.

HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Zarap.

COMPOSITION: one First AC, one First AC cum AC-2 Tier, Four AC-2 Tier and 11 AC-3 Tier

01423/01424 Pune – Sawantwadi Road – Pune Weekly AC specials (6)

Train No. 01423 Special will leave Pune at 18.45 hrs on every Thursday from 24.8.2017 to 7.9.2017 and arrive Sawantwadi at 07.00 hrs next day.

Train No. 01424 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 09.30 hrs on every Friday from 25.8.2017 to 8.9.2017 and arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

HALTS: Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarde, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Zarap.

COMPOSITION: 13 AC-3 Tier.

You can also check out this link to know the detailed arrival and departure schedule.