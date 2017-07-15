close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Legal services provided by advocates covered under GST: CBEC

Legal services, including representational services, provided by advocated are covered under reverse charge of GST, it said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 20:09
Legal services provided by advocates covered under GST: CBEC

New Delhi: The tax department on Saturday clarified that legal services provided by advocates are covered under GST but the liability to pay the tax is on the client.

After the Delhi High Court sough clarification whether legal services provided by advocates and law firms will be covered by the reverse charge mechanism under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the CBEC issued a statement saying, "There is no change made in taxation of legal services in the GST era."

Legal services, including representational services, provided by advocated are covered under reverse charge of GST, it said.

Reverse charge means the liability to pay tax is on the recipient of goods/services instead of the supplier.

Legal service, CBEC said, has been defined to mean any service provided in relation to advice, consultancy or assistance in any branch of law, in any manner and includes representational services before any court, tribunal or authority.

This applies to "an individual advocate including a senior advocate and a firm of advocates."

"Legal services provided by either of them are liable for payment of GST under reverse charge by the business entity," the statement said. "It therefore follows that legal services, which include representational services, provided by advocates are under reverse charge."

TAGS

GSTI-T departmentGST regimeCBECGST era

From Zee News

Opportune time for RBI to cut key interest rates
Markets

Opportune time for RBI to cut key interest rates

No GST on second hand goods if sold cheaper
Personal Finance

No GST on second hand goods if sold cheaper

India remains fastest growing G20 economy under PM Modi
Economy

India remains fastest growing G20 economy under PM Modi

GST registration closes on July 30
Economy

GST registration closes on July 30

Gold price rises by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price rises by Rs 190 to Rs 29,050 per 10 grams

Weekly market review: Sensex zooms to capture 32,000-level, up 660 points
Markets

Weekly market review: Sensex zooms to capture 32,000-level,...

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment options rather than traditional means
Personal Finance

How new age investors are opting for alternative investment...

7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs 15,750 per month, minimum at Rs 900- key facts
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Maximum Transport Allowance fixed at Rs...

Dow, S&amp;P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospects
International Business

Dow, S&P notch record closes on dimmed rate hike prospe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video