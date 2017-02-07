Like Swachh Bharat, demonetisation is a movement to clean India from corruption, black money: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that like Swachh Bharat, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India from corruption and black money.

While speaking on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha to President's address, PM Modi said that all those who criticise the government that demonetisation has slowed down the country's economy, must understand that the time was just ripe to carry out demonetisation. Economy was robust and peak business season for traders had gone down.

When can you have an operation? When the body is healthy. The economy was doing well and thus our decision was taken at the right time", said PM Modi.

Prime Minister reiterated that his government has vowed to fight corruption in the country.

He listed out the number of steps undertaken by his government in curbing black money and corruption, from setting up SIT against black money, new Benami law, which has been passed and notified, reforms in tax treaty with tax havens for Indian black money like Switzerland and Mauritius, implementation of Real Estate Act, making PAN card mandatory for purchase of Jewelley.

He emphasised that withe the use of technology and linking Aadhar card , his government is gradually bringing down middle men and corruption in government schemes for the poor.