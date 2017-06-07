LIVE RBI Monetary Policy Review: No change in interest rates; home, auto loans not to get cheaper

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday decided not to change key interest rates in its second bi-monthly monetary policy review.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel- led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent.

Consequently, the Reverse Repo Rate stands at 6 percent while the CRR remains at 4 percent. However, the MPC has decided to cut the SLR by 50 basis points to 20 percent.

Key Highlights RBI bi-monthly monetary policy review

- 5 MPC members voted for status-quo on rates, 1 member not in favour

- MPC member Dr. Ravindra H Dholakia against interest rate pause decision

- Policy decision consistent with neutral stance, says RBI

- SLR cut to be effective from fortnight starting June 24

-MSF rate unchanged at 6.5 percent

- HTM requirement for banks left unchanged

-RBI projects inflation in 2-3.5 percent range for first half of 2017-18 and 3.5-4.5 percent for second half

- Market edges higher post RBI policy decision

- Implementation of GST not expected to have material impact on overall inflation

- FY18 GDP forecast revised down to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent

- At the current juncture, global political and financial risks materialising into imported inflation and the disbursement of allowances under the 7th central pay commission’s award are upside risks

- RBI cautions against rush of farm loan waivers, warns of risk on fiscal slippages and inflationary spillovers

- Next meeting of the MPC is scheduled on August1 and 2, 2017