Lord Swraj Paul describes General Budget as growth-oriented
PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 22:44
London: NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul today described General Budget for 2017-18 as "growth oriented".
Commenting on the budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament today, Lord Paul, Chairman of the Caparo Group of Industries, said "Congratulations to Jaitley. It is a very good budget and it is growth-oriented".
"The budget looks after a lot of people who are struggling. Government's recent decision to demonetise and follow up measures taken in the budget have helped to create an atmosphere which will help reduce corruption. It is a good thing,".
He also welcomed the decision to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board saying it will help "ease of doing business with India".
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 22:44
