Madhya Pradesh Budget 2018: Rs 37,498 for agricultural sector announced

New Delhi/Bhopal: Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya presented the last budget of the BJP government, before the state goes to polls later this year.

Here are the salient features of the budget estimates for 2018-19

- Rs 37,498 for agricultural sector announced. The provision is aimed at doubling the income of farmers

- Rs 10,928 crore for irrigation sector; new micro-irrigation facilities to be started

- Rs 1500 crore deposited in farmers’ accounts

- Rs 1627 crore for cooperatives section, to benefit 28 lakh farmers

- Rs 700 crore for Smart City project alloted

- 532 new roads and 38 new bridges to be constructed

- Bypasses to be constructed in Jabalpur, Sagar, and Orchha

- 15 lakh farmers have participated in Bhavanta Bhugtan Yojana

- 113285 units to be established in the next fiscal to fulfill CM Self employment scheme

- Rs 413 crore allocated for AYUSH education

- Rs 1,158 crore allocated for Industry promotion

- Rs 800 allocated for Investment promotion

-Rs 240 crore for Police housing scheme

- Rs 6,434 crore for Police Force

- Metro rail project work in Indore and Bhopal to start this year

- Rs 3,722 crore provisioned for Women and Child Development

- Rs 1175 crore Rs National Rural Health Mission (NHM)

Meanwhile, the MP government on Tuesday said that 9.17 lakh houses had electricity through Soubhagya Yojana. The government said that it has set a target to provide nearly 35 lakh houses with power connections by October this year in state.