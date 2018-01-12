Manufacturing lifts India's November factory output by 8%

New Delhi: An exponential rise in the manufacturing output lifted India`s total factory production by over 8 percent in November from 1.99 percent in October and 5.1 percent during the corresponding period of 2016-17, official data showed on Friday.

As per the IIP data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the acceleration in output was mainly on account of a robust performance by the manufacturing sector.

On a year-on-year basis, the manufacturing sector expanded by 10.2 percent, whereas mining`s output inched-up by 1.1 percent and the sub-index of electricity generation increased by 3.9 percent.

"The general Index for the month of November 2017 stands at 125.6, which is 8.4 percent higher as compared to the level in the month of November 2016," the CSO report on the "Quick Estimates" of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for November said.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-November 2017 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 3.2 percent."