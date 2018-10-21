हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol prices

Marginal cut in fuel prices; petrol at Rs 81.74 per litre in Delhi, Rs 87.21 in Mumbai

On Sunday, petrol is being sold at Rs 81.74 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.21 in Mumbai.

Marginal cut in fuel prices; petrol at Rs 81.74 per litre in Delhi, Rs 87.21 in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: In a partial relief for the common man, fuel prices across the country witnessed yet another reduction on Sunday. The prices of petrol and diesel were reduced in the national capital by 25 and 17 paise respectively, in Mumbai as well petrol prices saw a dip of 25 paise, while diesel price was cut by 18 paise.

Following the reduction, petrol was being retailed at Rs 81.74 per litre in the national capital and Rs 87.21 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel rates, on the other hand, were revised to 75.19 per litre and 78.82 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Fuel prices have been soaring since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the commoner‘s pocket. On a daily basis, the decline in petrol and diesel prices commenced on Thursday. Yesterday, the petrol price in Delhi was revised to Rs 81.99 per litre after a decrease of 39 paise, while that in Mumbai was Rs 87.46 per litre after a 38 paise reduction.

Notably, the reduction in fuel prices comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the top executives of global and Indian oil and gas companies last week. He had appealed to the oil-producing countries to channel their investible surplus to pursue commercial exploitation in the oil sector in developing countries.

Earlier on October 4, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. He had also directed all state governments to slash rates.

Tags:
petrol pricesfuel prices latest updateDiesel pricesOil Ministry

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close