'Markets to take cues from Fed meet, geo-political developments'

Stock market sentiment this week will be largely guided by geo-political developments in the Korean peninsula and the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, say experts.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:14
New Delhi: Stock market sentiment this week will be largely guided by geo-political developments in the Korean peninsula and the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, say experts.

"Apart from our domestic cues, global factors such as geo-political risks emanating from North Korea and movement of commodity prices especially oil are likely to remain in focus driving overall market sentiment," said Shibani Kurian, Senior Vice President and Head of Equity Research, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Moreover, with the second quarter of fiscal 2017-18 coming to an end, the focus in the next few weeks will shift towards recovery in corporate earnings, Kurian added.

The Korean peninsula took limelight late last week after North Korea fired another missile over Japan that landed in the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions with the US.

"For the week ahead, the key event is US Fed interest rate decision," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Over the last week, both the Sensex and the Nifty recorded a significant rise of 585.09 points, or 1.84 per cent, and 150.60 points, or 1.51 per cent, respectively.

"This week we have the US Federal Reserve meeting. We will react to the policy on Thursday," said V K Sharma, Head, PCG and Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.  

