Mining and Exploration sector's net profit margin higher than average of all CPSEs during 2017-18

New Delhi: The Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18 on the performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises, was tabled in both the Houses of Parliament last month.

The Survey, brought out by the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises observed that return on Net Worth is highest in the Mining and Exploration Sector (14.77 percent) followed by Manufacturing, Processing & Generation (14.34 percent), Services (5.04 percent).

Agriculture sector on the other hand has shown negative (-39.30 percent) return on Net Worth.

Overall return on Net Worth of all CPSEs taken together is 11.58 percent during the year 2017-18 and only Mining & Exploration sector’s and Manufacturing, Processing & Generation Sector’s return on net worth is higher than the average return of all CPSEs during the year 2017-18.

Return on Assets is highest in the Mining & Exploration Sector (6.94 percent) followed by Manufacturing, Processing & Generation (4.71 percent), Services (0.99 percent) whereas the Agriculture sector has shown negative (-5.06 percent) return on Assets. It is noted that overall return on Assets of all CPSEs taken together is 3.39 percent during the year 2017-18.

Mining & Exploration and Manufacturing, Processing & Generation Sector’s return on Assets is higher than the average return of all CPSEs during the year 2017-18.

Net Profit Margin is the highest in the Mining and Exploration Sector (18.16 percent) followed by Manufacturing Processing and Generation (5.07 percent), Services (3.60 percent), whereas Agriculture sector has a negative (-10.45) net profit margin.

Overall, Net Profit margin of all CPSEs taken together is 6.31 percent during the year 2017-18 and only Mining and Exploration sector's Net Profit margin is higher than the average of all CPSEs during the year 2017-18.

During the year PBIT Margin is highest in the Mining & Exploration Sector (27.09 percent) followed by Services (11.72 percent), Manufacturing, Processing & Generation (9.02 percent), and Agriculture sector (-0.86 percent). It is pertinent to mention here that overall PBIT Margin of all CPSEs taken together is 11.85 percent during the year 2016-17 and only Mining & Exploration sector’s PBIT Margin is higher than the average PBIT margin of all CPSEs.