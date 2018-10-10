हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Railway employees

Modi government's festive bonanza to 12.26 lakh govt employees, Rs 18,000 bonus per worker

This is the seventh year in a row that 78-days' wages are given as PLB to railway employees.

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees.

The bonus for railwaymen assumes significance as five states are entering the electioneering phase while the general elections also round the corner. PLB is paid to about 12.26 lakh railway employees each year before the Dussehra festival. This does not include the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel.

The bonus loosely works out to be around Rs 18,000 per employee. This is the seventh year in a row that 78-days' wages are given as PLB to railway employees.

The financial implication of 78-day bonus to eligible non-gazetted railway employees for 2017-18 is estimated at over Rs 2,000 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of bonus is Rs 7,000 per month. Thus, the maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

The Railways expect that the PLB would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of employees, particularly those involved in operations, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for customers.

With IANS Inputs

Railway employeesRailway employees bonusRailway employees festive day bonusRailway employees 78-day wages

